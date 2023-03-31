Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' finally hit the theatres on Thursday and has received a decent response from the audience.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 11.20 crore in India on its opening day.

Also Read | Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Pics on Insta!.

"#Bholaa puts up a decent score on Day 1 [#RamNavmi]... Healthy footfalls during spot bookings - towards evening shows specifically - compensate for the low turnout in morning + noon shows... Thu Rs 11.20 cr. #India biz. Day 1 biz tilts more towards mass centres, with #Mumbai remaining low... Needs to gather pace over the weekend for a respectable total," Taran tweeted.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1641670464241274881

Also Read | Harrdy Sandhu Confirms Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Marriage, Says 'Happy That It Is Finally Happening'.

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runway 34' in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles.

It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

In the upcoming months, Ajay will be seen headlining 'Maidaan', which is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film will be out in theatres on June 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)