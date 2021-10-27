Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will not only be seen together in 'Badhaai Do' but will also share screen space in 'Bheed'.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a socio-political drama, which will be shot across Lucknow.

Also Read | Sardar Udham: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal's Acclaimed Biopic Would Have Never Made It to Oscars 2022 Shortlist Anyway! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Happy to come on board for the film, Bhumi said, "Being part of an Anubhav Sinha film is a matter of great honour and privilege. He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets. As artists, the responsibility of telling such stories lies with us. This is a crackling subject and I can't wait to get on to the journey of this film."

The movie's announcement was made earlier this month, revealing Rajkummar as the lead.

Also Read | John Cleese Birthday Special: 10 Awesome Quotes by the Fawlty Towers Actor That Are Absolute Truths About Life!.

Rajkummar had also expressed his joy on bagging 'Bheed'.

"I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can't wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe," he had said.

'Bheed' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)