Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): As her much-awaited horror movie releases on Friday, Bhumi Padnekar was spotted posing in front of 'Durgamati Haveli' at a fan event.

'Durgamati' has been released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and 'the hero' of the film, Padnekar, who has lifted the whole film on her shoulders as a lead is being praised for her performance in the film.

The actor looked stunning in the casual look that she carried with a black laced spaghetti top teamed up with black boyfriend jeans. While she opted for a light makeup look with open hair, her gold geometric imitation multi-layered necklace graced her look at a fan event organised by the makers of the film, which was reportedly a hit.

Durgamati which is a remake of the Anushka Shetty-starrer south film, Bhaagamathie marks Akshay Kumar's second movie as a producer. He himself stated in an interview that the role of Chanchal, the IAS officer reminded him of Bhumi and hence she was chosen for it.

Helmed by Ashok G, presented by Akshay Kumar with Mahie Gill, Cape of Good Films and Arshad Warsi also being a part of it, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar the Abundantia Entertainment has been released on December 11 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

