Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar attended the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata on Friday night.

Taking to X, Big B posted pictures from the finale. In several images, he and his son Abhishek Bachchan can be seen cheering for the players while being seated in the stands.

Also Read | O Yeong-su, Squid Game Fame Actor, Convicted of Sexual Misconduct.

The 'Agneepath' star also praised Sachin for his knowledge of the sport.

"T 4951 - Humbled by the immense knowledge that the GREAT SACHIN possess about the game of Cricket .. spent such valuable time in the evening FINALS of the ISPL ..," he wrote.

Also Read | Deva: Shahid Kapoor Resumes Shooting for Rosshan Andrrews' Upcoming Thriller, Shares Captivating Monochrome Photo From Sets.

Big B is associated with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Mumbai.

The ISPL is India's tennis ball T10 cricket tournament.

Big B's team 'Majhi Mumbai' lost the final game to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Tigers of Kolkata.

Hours after attending the match, Amitabh Bachchan posted a motivational post for the Majhi Mumbai team.

"A loss in the FINALS .. at the ISPL .. sad but on the day the other team played a better game .. so we resolve that the next season of the game we shall endeavour with greater effort and WIN ..The FIGHT is more valuable when defeat has been initiated , for when there is no defeat .. victory shall never be highlighted .. you have to win against an opposition , else how does one register a win ..So we give the credit to the opposition .. it is their due .. resolve our spirits and prepare for the next fight ..Maybe the presence and the encouragement , like the game before could have enthused them .. but just not our day .. we take it on the chin and get ready to punch back soon," he wrote.

"However .. the spirit of sportsmanship should never be overshadowed by defeat .. and the grace shown by Abhishek in meeting all the players soon after the game was over was hugely appreciated .. not just our team but congratulated the Kolkata team as well," Big B added.

He further praised Sachin.

"BUT .. what a joy and an experience to have spent some precious time with the GREAT SACHIN ..It is impossible to express what a huge amount of knowledge he has over the game .. his predictions on what the bat should do next , the field placement , the bowling and the anticipation of what shall happen next is just INCREDIBLE .. it is not incredible it is magical," Big B wrote.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)