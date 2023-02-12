Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): After Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam has also been evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Archana Gautam entered the Bigg Boss house with the promise of being a 'surprise package' and thoroughly entertained the audience throughout her journey in the Bigg boss house.

With Archana's eviction, three other contestants inch closer to winning the Bigg boss trophy. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chaudhary and MC Stan are in the game and we'll have to wait a little longer to have this season's winner.

Talking about Archana's journey, she was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining contestants in the show, however, she has had her fair share of quite ugly and nasty fights in the house too.

Archana kept the audience entertained with her one-liners! Even Salman dubbed her the 'entertainer' of the house.

In this season, Archana was the only Bigg Boss 16 contestant to be kicked from the show after a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Shiv made a jab at Archana's political career during a dispute with other roommates, which enraged her, and she clutched his neck, giving him bruises. Bigg Boss soon asked her to leave the house. Salman, who told Shiv that he instigated her, brought her back to the show. However, the actor also advised Archana to change her behaviours and watch her language.

Earlier, Shalin Bhanot was evicted from the show.

With Shalin's exit, the prize money for Bigg Boss 16's winner has also been upped by Rs 10 lakh. Earlier the prize money stood at Rs 21.80 lakh however, now the winner will be receiving Rs 31.80 lakh. (ANI)

