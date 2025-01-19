Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Chum Darang has become the second finalist to get eliminated from the race for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

After a performance by Shilpa, Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, host and superstar Salman Khan revealed the name of the eliminated contestant but this time with a twist.

The family week of BB18 which received high TRP after it was broadcasted involved the entries of the close family members of the contestants to motivate and encourage them for their pending journey.

However, this time, the makers decided to announce the name of the eliminated contestant by their family members. As the moment of truth arrived, Chum Darang's mother was seen entering the house to take her daughter from the house.

Chum hugged Karan before leaving the Bigg Boss house. On the grand finale stage, the actress wished luck to Karanveer Mehra and said that she wanted him to win the show.

The chemistry of Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra was appreciated by the viewers as they also sparked a love bond. She has a good friendship bond with Shrutika Arjun.

The Colors TV has also shared a special post for the Chum after her elimination.

Earlier, actress Eisha Singh was eliminated from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18.

The Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 18: Time Ka Tandav saw the participation of a total of 23 contestants among which six contestants--Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh made it to the grand finale.

Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal are still left in the race to trophy. (ANI)

