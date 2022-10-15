Patna, Oct 15 (PTI) For the first time, Bihar will set up its own pavilion at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI)-2022, Goa, in a bid to attract domestic as well as foreign filmmakers and also to promote film production in the state.

The Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation Limited (BSFDFC) will set up ‘Bihar Pavillion' at IFFI-2022, Goa. This will be the first time that the state will have its own pavilion at the IFFI. Our motive is to promote film production in the state, Secretary Art and Culture department and also managing director of BSFDFC, Bandana Preyashi told PTI.

"We will hold discussions with national as well as international filmmakers and promote various destinations, showcase culture and heritage of Bihar, encourage private participation in film infrastructure in the state," Preyashi said.

The 53rd edition of IFFI will be held from November 20 to 28, 2022 in Goa.

The state film body is also expected to use the platform for launching Bihar's new film policy.

"We are preparing to launch Bihar's film development and promotion policy at the event," she said.

Further elaborating on the reason behind setting up of Bihar pavilion at IFFI-2022, the MD said, "Our government aim is to create an amiable atmosphere that not only would facilitate film shooting at a large scale in Bihar, but also ensure all round development of activities related to various aspects of film production."

This will also provide an opportunity for growth of talent in the state in all departments of filmmaking, she said, adding film production will generate opportunities for employment in the state besides attracting additional capital investment through film industry.

Several documentaries, highlighting the best shooting destinations in the state, will also be screened at the Bihar pavilion, Preyashi added.

In a bid to promote film production in the state, Bihar is also making provisions for creation of a film development fund for financing schemes for development of films and film related infrastructure in the state, said Preyashi.

"Film facilitation unit will also be created that will work as a single window mechanism for granting all permissions relating to shooting for films in Bihar under one roof in a time-bound manner," she said.

