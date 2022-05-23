New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Renowned musicians have partnered with the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen to urge leaders to take action against poverty and climate change.

Top artists like Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Shawn Mendes have joined hands with the organisation for an open letter calling on governments, private sector leaders and billionaires to take urgent action against poverty and climate change.

Also Read | Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzeneggar Announce Birth of Their Second Child, Name Her, Eloise Christina.

With the onset of COVID19, it is quite evident that the pandemic has been instrumental in hampering global progress to overcome poverty in our lifetimes. The World Bank estimates that nearly 100 million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty in recent years.

As per Billboard, the lengthy note, which is a part of Global Citizen's End Extreme Poverty Now campaign, demands world leaders make immediate, meaningful change on points such as "breaking systemic barriers that keep people in poverty," taking climate action now, and "empowering young women and girls across the world."

Also Read | Top Gun Maverick Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Tom Cruise’s and Jennifer Connelly’s Action Drama Film!.

This letter was published at the opening ceremony of Global Citizen NOW, the organization's first leadership summit held in New York City on Sunday, May 22.

The two-day event features over 200 speakers from the fields of advocacy, activism, philanthropy, journalism, politics, science and pop culture.

Other artists and celebrities who have signed the letter include 5 Seconds of Summer, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Alok, Bill Nye, Billy Porter, Camilo, Cathy Freeman, Charlie Puth, Chloe x Halle, Connie Britton, Criolo, Cyndi Lauper, DJ Cuppy, Duran Duran, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Femi Kuti, Finneas, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Lali, Lang Lang, Made Kuti, MANESKIN, Muzi, Nancy Isime, Nile Rodgers, Nomzamo Mbatha, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Elba, and Tropkillaz. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)