Singer-songwriter and actor Billy Ray Cyrus shared some throwback pictures with daughter Miley Cyrus as she celebrated her birthday on November 23, reported People. Miley Cyrus and Her ‘Flowers’ Co-Writers Sued For Allegedly Copying Bruno Mars’ Track ‘When I Was Your Man’.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted pictures with his daughter. He began the post with a photo of himself carrying a baby Miley in his arms as he looked at her lovingly, followed by a picture of her as a toddler clutching his jacket while he held her in his arms. The other pictures showed the two performing and smiling together at a Hannah Montana event.

Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates Daughter Miley on Her 32nd Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus)

The last picture was a black and white one of the two. Miley can be seen hugging her father as he stared at the camera. "Happy Birthday Mile !!! Hope it's the best one ever!" he captioned the post, adding, "I know I dropped the 'y.' That's what I called @mileycyrus most of her life.."

Miley thanked everyone who wished her a "Happy Birthday" on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes." "My gift to my fans is celebrating my 6 million plaques with you," she added alongside a photo of herself in black attire.

In June, Grammy-winning artist Miley Cyrus threw light on the complexities of her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and expressed unwavering admiration for her mother, Tish Cyrus. In a candid interview, Miley Cyrus reflected on family rifts meanwhile giving insights on her divorce with actor Liam Hemsworth. During the heartfelt conversation, Miley delved into the intricacies of her connection with her father, acknowledging the valuable lessons she has learned from him.

Reflecting on Billy Ray's influence, Miley expressed gratitude for his grounding perspective, stating, "He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature, and he always did, even when he was super famous."She also candidly noted, "I also inherited the narcissism from my father."

When asked to compare her parents' contributions to her successes, Miley emphasized their distinct roles in shaping her identity and artistry.

"Without my dad, I know I mean, not just literally I wouldn't be sitting in this chair, I wouldn't exist but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn't exist," she shared. In a touching tribute, Miley described her mother, Tish Cyrus, as her hero, highlighting Tish's unwavering love and support. Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her Relationship With Father Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Rumored Family Drama.

These poignant remarks come amidst a rumoured family rift that arose following Tish's filing for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022, a chapter that saw both parents moving on to new relationships, reported People.