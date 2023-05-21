Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 21 (ANI): Actor Shefali Shah is one of the best actresses in the entertainment industry, and with her tremendous work, she has shown that she is once again at the top of her game. She is without a doubt a remarkable and accomplished actor, and after seeing her mind-blowing performance in 'Human', followed by 'Jalsa', 'Darlings', and 'Delhi Crime 2', she presented herself as the ace of all cards. She has always portrayed the character faithfully and always astonished the audience with each project she has undertaken.

As this stunning actress is going to celebrate her 50th birthday on May 22, here let's take a look at some of her incredible work which proved her acting prowess.

Also Read | Cannes 2023: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Di Nero's Film Killers of The Flower Moon Gets a Nine- Minute Standing Ovation.

Dil Dhadakne Do(2015)

Shefali Shah plays a housewife in the movie 'Dil Dhadakne Do', who is unable to leave her marriage. Anil Kapoor, who plays her husband, is blatantly having an affair, but she refuses to divorce him. Shefali gives an incredibly nuanced portrayal, and director Zoya Akhtar deserves praise for bringing this out as well.

Also Read | Rihanna Topless Photos Titled 'Rub On Ya Titties' In Throwback Maternity Shoot Is WOW, But It's The #tobecontinued That Has Fans Super Excited!.

Jalsa(2022)

In the Suresh Triveni-directed film, 'Jalsa', Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are seen on-screen together for the first time. While Balan portrays a journalist named Maya Menon in the movie, and Shah plays Ruksana, her domestic help.

Our attention was drawn to Shefali throughout the entire movie as Ruksana, the feisty and lively cook who is also a mother. We continue to be in awe of how brave and audacious Ruksana was, and how cleverly she and Maya used a few lies to deceive the other party and expose truths that were not meant to be revealed.

Human(2022)

'Human' is a web series created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh.Dr Gauri Nath, a neurosurgeon played by Shefali Shah, works alongside Kirti Kulhari, a cardiac surgeon. The major goal of this series is to inform the audience about the prevalence of medical frauds and how a lucrative business has developed around them. Shefali Shah plays this role with the ease of an experienced actress, using hues of grey and white.

Delhi Crime 1 & 2 ( 2019 & 2022)

For her performance in 'Delhi Crime' season 1, Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi garnered a lot of attention and admiration. It was like a game-changer for her. For her part in season 2, she got the same reaction--in fact, she got a better one.

Darlings(2022)

It is a dark comedy film co-written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut. Shefali, who plays Shamshu, is a very courageous mother who protects her daughter in any situation. She has never been afraid to take chances and has always spoken up when something goes wrong. When the circumstances surrounding Shamshu's husband's death are revealed, her daring personality takes a turn. Watching Shefali in this capacity was a tremendous treat for the audience.

Shefali has created unforgettable personalities in cinema during the span of two decades. In the past few years she has delivered back-to-back blockbusters like 'Jalsa', 'Human', 'Darlings', 'DOCTOR G', and 'Delhi Crime', on big screens and OTT as well. Through her performances, she proved to have evolved as an actor and for sure she is going to come up with some mind-blowing performances in the coming years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)