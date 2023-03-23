Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, known for his suspense and thriller films, turns 44 years old on Friday. He made his acting debut in 2003, with Vikram Bhatt's thriller film, 'Footpath' alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu. After this, he was featured in Anurag Basu's thriller movie 'Murder' with Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel in which he was appreciated for his acting skills by the audience.

Over the years, Emraan has proven his versatility in all kinds of genres. Films like 'Jannat', 'Raaz Series', 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai' and 'Humari Adhuri Kahani' are loved by the audience. Apart from his acting skills, the audience is always looking forward to the soulful tracks from his movies.

Also Read | 7 Times Gigi Hadid Showed Off Her Toned Legs in Thigh-High Slit Dresses!.

On his birthday, let's have a look at some of the soulful tracks of his films.

1. Aashiq Bnaya Aapne

Also Read | Namastey London Clocks 16 Years: Vipul Amrutlal Shah Gets Nostalgic, Says ‘It Was A Great Journey With Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’.

'Aashiq Bnaya Aapne' is enjoyed by one and all over the years by the audience. The song features Emraan. Sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, this iconic song has a special place in our hearts.

2. Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein

The song 'Woh Lamhe Won Baatein' remains one of the biggest hits from the 2000s. The song was from the movie 'Zeher', which starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami.

3. Ishq Sufiyana

'Ishq Sufiyana' was composed by the famous music director duo, Vishal-Shekhar. It was sung by Kamal Khan, and the lyrics were written by Rajat Arora.

4. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

The beautiful track 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' was featured on Emraan and Kangana Ranaut. It was sung by the late singer KK, composed by Pritam, and written by Sayeed Quadri for Anurag Basu's romantic thriller 'Gangster: A Love Story'.

5. Haal-E-Dil

Sung by Harshit Saxena, 'Haal-E-Dil' is an unforgettable musical piece from the 2011 film 'Murder 2' that has been heard all over the years by the audience. Mithoon composed and wrote the lyrics.

6. Humnava

'Humnava' portrays the beautiful love story of Vasudhaa, played by Vidya Balan and Emraan's character in the film 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani'. It was composed by Mithoon and crooned by Papon.

7. Main Rahoon Yaa Naa Rahoon

The song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon' featuring Emraan and Esha Gupta is beautifully sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik. It has over 300 million views and more than 2 million likes on YouTube.

8. Lut Gaye

'Lut Gaye' broke all records and was trending on all the social media platforms. Emraan showcases his amazing acting skills in the song. It has more than 1 billion views and approximately 10 million likes on YouTube. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the music of the song was given by Tanishk Bagchi.

Emraan was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)