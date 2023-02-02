Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Colombian singer Shakira has earned the title of 'Queen of Latin Music' for her outstanding tracks over the course of three decades in her career.

As the Grammy award-winning artist turns a year older on Thursday, take a look at some of her blockbuster hit songs.

1. Waka Waka

Shakira made the entire world sway to her beats when she performed Waka Waka, the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Shakira and John Hill wrote, composed, and produced the number which also featured South African band 'Freshlyground'. The song was a huge success all over the world and remains a popular dance number even today. 'Waka Waka; is among Shakira's biggest hits of her career.

2. Whenever, Wherever

'Whenever, Wherever' is another of Shakira's most memorable songs. The song was written by Shakira and Gloria Estefan. The number represents a perfect blend of Latin and Andean music. Even after two decades, the iconic song still gives goosebumps, making it one of Shakira's best songs ever.

3. Loca

'Loca' was another superhit track that Shakira gave to the world. Released in the year 2010, Shakira wrote and produced the song, which has both Latin and English versions, along with Edward Bello, Armando Perez, and Dylan Mills. On YouTube, the song has been viewed more than 151 million times.

4. Can't remember to forget you

Shakira collaborated with popular Barbadian singer Rihanna for the track 'Can't remember to forget you'. The peppy, upbeat song is supported by a steamy video in which Shakira and Rihanna dance while smoking cigars. Released in the year 2014, the song has been viewed more than 1.2 billion times on YouTube.

5. Hips don't lie

Shakira's song list would be incomplete without this artist's massive hit. The collaboration with Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean was a huge success. The song was not only fans' favourite, but it also won several awards, including the People's Choice Award. 'Hips Don't Lie' was a worldwide hit. It was the number-one song in more than 18 countries.

Apart from these, Shakira also gave blockbuster hit songs like 'Beautiful Liar', 'She Wolf', 'La Tortura' and many more. (ANI)

