Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath's new stand-up special, titled "Mood Kharaab" will premiere on Prime Video on May 5, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Directed by his close friend and fellow comedian Kanan Gill, the comedy special was shot in London. It is produced by OML Productions, Prime Video said in a press release.

"The stand-up special is performed by Biswa Kalyan Rath in his trademark rant style where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as The Metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, childhood frustration and how the world is an irritating place," the official description read.

Rath said he is glad to continue his association with Prime Video which started when his first stand-up special "Biswa Mast Aadmi" premiered on the streaming service in 2017.

"Since then, we have collaborated for Comicstaan Seasons 1 and 2 and now with yet another stand-up special, I feel life has come full circle. It was really amazing to work again with my friend and one of the best comedians in India Kanan Gill, who has directed the special.

"Capturing the mood of the world and audiences nowadays, I explored relatable topics like online shopping, childhood frustration, Metaverse in my new special. Laughter is the best medicine, and with 'Mood Kharaab', I hope I can bring a much-needed dose of it in everyone's lives," the 33-year-old comedian said.

