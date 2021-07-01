Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of National Doctor's Day 2021, Dr Sanjay Meriya and Dr Shan Mukherjee, who are also musicians, have come out with a song 'Bloody White Coat' to spread awareness on abuse of healthcare frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic in India.

For the unversed, Sanjay and Shan are popularly known as The Spindoctor and G-Doc respectively.

The Mumbai-based duo has been working tirelessly to help people in these trying times. And now, they have come up with this Hindi motivational track to pay tribute to all the doctors out there.

Opening up about the song, G-Doc said, "We decided to collaborate and put this single together since The Spindoctor and myself have both been subjected to this kind of mental harassment over the past one year and music was a platform for us to help our peers who could be silent victims suffering. Sometimes we forget that even doctors need motivation and love just like the patients."

According to The Spindoctor, violence against doctors in India is a developing epidemic.

"Today patients approach doctors not with faith but fear, not with hope but hostility. When you become a doctor, you know there's a risk of contracting infection and we are mentally prepared for that since it's an occupational hazard. But getting beaten up and called names, that isn't something we signed up for," he said.

"Violence against doctors in India is a developing epidemic in itself and there needs to be stringent laws and strict law enforcement to ensure an optimum working environment for healthcare professionals in our country. It is truly disheartening to see Indian doctors on the brink of a major silent crisis, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is detrimental for the furtherance of a happy and healthy society," he added. (ANI)

