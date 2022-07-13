Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk, fresh off his fifth Emmy nomination for playing Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman on 'Better Call Saul', has reflected on the show's final season episode that literally almost killed him.

Last July, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming an episode for the sixth and final season of the AMC show. According to EW, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk revealed that he's feeling "very good" and is in "great shape," but that next week's episode is the one during which he suffered a heart attack.

He said, "I didn't go back to shoot for five weeks. I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days. So, they took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully, you can't tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn't. Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack."

"And probably about three-quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after," added Odenkirk.

Odenkirk says, when rewatching the episode, he doesn't have any memory of that day on set at all and called it a "complete blank."

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he elaborated, "The strangest thing about it is that I really have no memory of that day. I'm really watching something that I don't have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing. I mean, usually, you watch [something], and you have some recall of that even if it was shot months ago. But in this case, it's such a complete blank."

"It's very strange. I gotta tell you, it's a weird thing to have lost basically about a week and a half. Clean, just clean, clean nothing. That's a strange experience anyway. Otherwise, I'm fine," continued Odenkirk.

As for his Emmy nomination, the actor is especially honoured, considering "the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting," as he said in a statement reacting to his nod.

"This show is one-of-a-kind and I'll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many," Odenkirk concluded, as per EW. (ANI)

