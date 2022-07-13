Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): 'Backstreet is back' and they're ringing in the holiday season. The 'Backstreet Boys' kick off the holidays with 'A Very Backstreet Christmas,' a collection of Christmas classics plus three newly released tracks, set to be out on October 14.

For their first-ever Christmas album and first studio effort in three years, the boy band has recorded 'White Christmas,' 'Silent Night,' 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and other timeless numbers, along with new songs 'Christmas in New York,' 'Together,' and 'Happy Days,' as per Billboard.

On the latest Billboard Pop Shop podcast, BSB's Kevin Richardson breaks down these three original songs.

In addition, the 1990s pop superstars will be releasing exclusive releases, including a 15-track CD via Target, with bonus tracks 'Merry Christmas' and 'It's Christmas Time Again,' as well as a limited-edition red vinyl on the act's official store.

"We've been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now, and we're beyond excited that it's finally happening. We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can't wait to be part of our fans' holiday season," co-founder Howie Dorough said in a statement.

Backstreet Boys' 'DNA' received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ('Don't Go Breaking My Heart'), marking BSB's 10th top 10 album in the US.

Across their 29-year career, the quintet has shifted some 130 million records, according to BMG, which signed the BSB back in 2013, as per Billboard.

Backstreet Boys are currently on the North American leg of their 'DNA' World Tour, which kicked off in April with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (ANI)

