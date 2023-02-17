Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Boman Irani's son Kayoze is all set to direct a feature film for the first time.

On Friday, Bomam took to Instagram and wished luck to his son who is embarking on a new journey.

"Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of the shoot," he wrote.

Boman also shared a few pictures in which he and his wife are seen hugging Kayoze. He has not disclosed the details of the project yet.

Members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent their best wishes to Kayoze.

"Super luck Kayo." actor Vishal Malhotra commented.

"Sending all love n luck, positivity n strength," producer Shabina Khan said.

Kayoze is best known for directing Netflix's film 'Ankahi', which features Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.

He also acted in Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film was released in 2012.

If reports are to be believed, actress Janhvi Kapoor will play the lead role in Kayoze's directorial. (ANI)

