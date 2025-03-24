Los Angeles, Mar 24 (PTI) Academy Awards and Korean studio CJ ENM are set to host an exhibition featuring the retrospective of Bong Joon Ho's films.

Known for films like "Parasite", "Memories of Murder", "Snowpiercer" and "The Host", the filmmaker is also a three times Oscar winner.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has signed a three-year pact with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, aiming to boost Asian cinema's presence in Hollywood.

Titled “Director's Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho”, the exhibition will open on March 23 comprising more than 100 original items, including storyboards, research materials, film posters, concept art, creature designs, props and on-set photographs.

"This partnership aims to expand the presence of not only Korean but also outstanding Asian films in mainstream Hollywood, building on CJ ENM's success in leading Korean cinema's global advancement,” the museum and studio said in a joint statement.

It will also include a creative workspace filled with various objects that inspired the director's films and an accompanying retrospective screening series of his movies.

Joon Ho's latest work is "Mickey 17" featuring Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

