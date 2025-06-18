Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): Brad Pitt recently talked about his latest look at the New York City premiere of his new movie 'F1' and shared why he has brought back his iconic 2004 buzz cut, reported People

"I just finished a job," Pitt teases. "It's for a character we did."

Pitt completed his shaved head look on the red carpet with a navy blue double-breasted suit, a crisp white shirt and a satin pocket square.

He was first spotted rocking the dramatic cut while driving around Los Angeles last month.

Pitt was joined at the premiere by his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, and the couple made a rare appearance on the red carpet, reported People.

De Ramon was seen in a sheer halter top and a long, feathered skirt. She accessorised the look with a white Chanel purse.

Earlier, Pitt opened up about his favourite memories from filming the movie, in which he plays a Formula 1 driver called Sonny Hayes who is getting back in the driver's seat after nearly 30 years, reported People.

"I got a lot," said Pitt, adding, "I got a lot, but every time I got in the car, these tracks are just like hallowed ground. Silverstone. The spa in Belgium was the most memorable. Abu Dhabi. We really got spoiled."

The star also shared what it was like having to switch from driving at super high speeds in the movie to driving in everyday life, reported People.

"There's a strange calm in the car when you're hitting everything," he says. "You're hitting your breaking points and hitting your turning points. It's such a piece. I can't even describe it. Yeah, it's incredible."

According to an official synopsis, Pitt's character Hayes was Formula 1's "most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career."

"Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world," the synopsis continues. "But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone," reported People.

The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo, while Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers.

'F1' is in theatres on June 27. (ANI)

