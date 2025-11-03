Los Angeles [US], November 3 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence has secured her first British Independent Film Award nomination for 'Die My Love'.

'Die My Love', which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, follows the characters of Lawrence's "Grace and Robert Pattinson's Jackson, who spend time in a secluded home in Montana as Grace struggles with her mental health.

A trailer for the movie shows their characters enjoying life together, with plenty of dancing, contrasted with streaks of bizarre behaviour and screaming matches between the two, reported People.

Meanwhile, Akinola Davies Jr.'s debut feature "My Father's Shadow" has emerged as the frontrunner at the upcoming 2025 British Independent Film Awards, as per Variety.

The Cannes-bowing film, starring Sope Dirisu and set against the backdrop of political arrest in 1993 Nigeria, leads the pack of titles going into this year's BIFA ceremony with 12 nominations, including best British independent film and director.

Underling the emergence of new talent across the board of nominees, "My Father's Shadow" is followed by another directorial debut (and another film backed by Element Pictures that premiered in Cannes' Un Certain Regard competition) in Harry Lighton's "Pillion." Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling, the kinky queer romance earned 10 nominations, including best director and screenplay, plus nods for lead and supporting performance. Lighton was nominated in 2017 for his short "Wren Boys." (ANI)

