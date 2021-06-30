Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): After American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' recent headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week, her ex Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children.

Speaking to People magazine, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently shared his client's thoughts regarding Spears' explosive statement about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week.

Referring to his 43-year-old client's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with Spears, Kaplan said, "The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised."

Talking about Federline's thoughts on Spears, he added, "Kevin certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."

Reflecting on Spears' revelatory testimony, Kaplan feels that "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants.". He added, "I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."

Last week, Britney spoke about the lack of freedom she has had under the conservatorship and how she just wants her "life back."

Kaplan said he believes it's for the best for "her voice to be heard." He said, "If she's strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her."

However, Kaplan said the court will have to ensure "whether she's okay," referring to her mental health. "If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she's okay," Kaplan said, referring to Britney sharing she was put on lithium.

He further added, "And if it's no longer necessary, that's great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she's doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era if that ever comes."

During the hearing, Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.

As for Jamie Spears, who served as one of Britney's conservators and hasn't seen Federline and Spears' children since Federline was granted a restraining order against following Jamie's alleged altercation with his grandson Sean Preston.

Kaplan said there have been no "violations" of the order on Jamie's part and that Federline will likely allow the order to expire. His conversation with People magazine comes a day after Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn broke her silence on the conservatorship hearing.

Britney's father Jamie has controversially been at the head of the conservatorship since it began in 2008. His attorney has repeatedly said he loves his daughter, but Britney, who pays all of her father's legal fees against her will, per the terms of the conservatorship, described her arrangement to the judge as "abusive."

As stated by the judge on Wednesday, the singer still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship. (ANI)

