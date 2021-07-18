Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): American singer and songwriter, Britney Spears recently criticized her sister Jamie Lynn in a furious uncensored social media post.

According to Deadline, Britney shared an image reading "Take me as I am or eat s**t and step on Lego," alongside a lengthy comment in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Criticizing her sister, she wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"

Spears appeared to be referencing a performance by Jamie at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she herself was honoured with the Icon Award. Her latest Instagram salvo seemed to clarify a post she'd published earlier in the day, about "people closest" to her, who she feels have failed her.

Lynn has been criticized by internet critics, over her silence on the subject of her sister's conservatorship. She first took to Instagram to address Britney's legal situation on June 28, saying that she has "only loved, adored and supported" her sister and that she does not stand to profit from her conservatorship.

With the recent Instagram post, Britney also fired shots at her father Jamie, restating her intention to retire from live performance. "I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" she wrote. "I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos...from my living room."

She also once again took aim at documentaries spotlighting "humiliating moments from the past," presumably including the Emmy-nominated 'Framing Britney Spears'.

Then she also addressed those followers who have been criticizing the dance videos she makes at home. "You're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!!" Spears wrote, in response. "If you don't want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ... go read a f***ing book !!!!"

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship, overseen in part by her father Jamie, back in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations.

As per Deadline, she asked Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship on June 28. While her legal battle continues, it recently took a turn in her favor, when she was allowed to appoint her own attorney. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)