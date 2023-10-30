Pop singer Britney Spears has announced that she will be releasing the second volume of her memoir, The Woman in Me, next year. The singer shared the news on her official Instagram page. Britney Spears Tells Her Side of the Story in Autobiography.

"Humor is the cure to everything! Play on! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready! ” Spears wrote on Instagram over the weekend. Volume one of "The Woman in Me" was released last week. Britney Spears Issues Statement After Alleged Assault by NBA Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Says She ‘Tapped Him on the Shoulder’ and Refutes ‘Grabbing Him From Behind’.

It features several revelations made by the pop icon about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, and other affairs as well as her equation with her family.