Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Broadway superstar Laura Osnes has been let go from a Hamptons show because she refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Page Six, Osnes, who shot to fame when she won the talent search show 'Grease: You're the One That I Want!' in 2008, and went on to have a heavyweight Broadway career, was set to perform in front of a star-studded audience for a one-night production of 'Crazy For You' at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29.

Also Read | Bhuj: The Pride of India Director Abhishek Dudhaiya Revisits His Grandmother’s Story of 1971 War in His Debut Film.

But the theatre has told the outlet that it requires staff and performers to be vaccinated, or submit a negative COVID test.

Insiders additionally told that when her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, pressed her on the matter because he said "he has two little kids at home."

Also Read | Ajay Devgn: OTT Regulations Are an Area of Concern, But Important.

That is when the two-time Tony-nominee Osnes, who also starred in the title role of the Broadway adaptation of 'Cinderella' from 2013 to 2014, revealed that she hadn't been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn't trust the jabs.

As per Page Six, she immediately got the hook and was replaced by Sierra Boggess, who played Ariel in the Broadway adaptation of the "Little Mermaid."

The night of music from the 1992 Broadway production is being directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, who won a Tony for choreographing the original.

"We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors' Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances," the theatre's artistic director, Josh Gladstone, told Page Six when reached for comment.

He added, So yes -- we're very excited with the cast that we have, and we're delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We're sorry not to have Laura on this, and we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."

However, a representative for Guild Hall then subsequently clarified, "The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result." The representative confirmed Osnes exited the show but didn't comment on why she leave.

Returning Broadway shows will require audiences, performers, and backstage staff to show proof of vaccination, according to The Broadway League.

The 'Crazy For You' show is part of a weekend program, called 'Stroman Presents!' that will also include a conversation with 'The Producers' stars Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane on August 27, plus a sneak peek at another musical, 'Little Dancer', starring Terrence Mann of 'Les Miserables' fame. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)