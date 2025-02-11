Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Rock icon Bryan Adams has apologised to his fans as he has to postpone his show at Perth's RAC Arena.

He had to cancel the evening's show due to a large blockage of grease and rags affecting the water supply to the venue, reported People.

"Tonight's show at RAC Arena has been postponed," Adams wrote on Facebook. "I'm really sorry we couldn't make this happen tonight -- I was so looking forward to seeing you all."

The singer-songwriter, who is currently touring Australia, went on to reassure fans that the show would be rescheduled soon, as per the outlet.

"I appreciate your patience and support and can't wait to be back and play for you as soon as we can reschedule," he added.

Water Corporation shared in a statement that an overflow of wastewater occurred due to a large blockage in a sewer main that ran along Wellington Street in Perth.

"People should avoid contact with any pooled water in the area of Wellington Street, Perth, as it may be sewage following a major blockage on a sewer main along Wellington Street," they added on Facebook, reported People.

"As a priority, our crews are working to clear the large blockage of fat, grease and rags, which has caused several wastewater overflows at properties along Wellington Street," as per the outlet.

"The Bryan Adams concert at RAC Arena this evening (9 February 2025) was cancelled due to the risk of sewage backing up within the venue toilets, posing a potential public health risk," the statement continued.

The music company added, "All existing ticketholders will be notified by email of an update as soon as possible and need not take any action at this point in time."

On Monday, Water Corporation said that the team worked "incredibly hard' to try and clear the blockage in a sewer main running along Wellington St, in Perth CBD.

Adams' next show is set to take place at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on February 12, reported People. (ANI)

