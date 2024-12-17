The Bryan Adams concert held in Mumbai on December 13 is making headlines, not just for the singer’s electrifying performance but for the dismal arrangements faced by concertgoers. Sheldon Aranjo, a media professional and diabetic, shared a shocking experience where he soiled his pants due to inadequate washroom facilities at the venue. In a now-viral open letter addressed to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and the head of EVA Global Events, Sheldon wrote, “I PAID to PEE (in my pants) at the Bryan Adams concert.” ‘Making Up for Lost Time’: Raveena Tandon Relives Iconic Moments as Fans Sing ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ at Bryan Adams’ Mumbai Show (Watch Video).

This eye-opening note, now viral across social media platforms, sheds light on the appalling treatment faced by fans who shell out hefty amounts to witness their favourite international artists perform live. Instead of a seamless and enjoyable experience, they are subjected to dismal arrangements that turn their excitement into frustration. Highlighting the sheer lack of basic facilities, Sheldon Aranjo boldly stated, “I am NOT ashamed to say that I am a diabetic with continence issues. You guys should be ashamed for providing ~3 loos / 1000 people.”

Highlighting the poor infrastructure and frustration, Sheldon Aranjo revealed the dire situation with only three washrooms per 1,000 attendees. He recounted, “While the flow of traffic into the concert was fine, the chilled Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre ensured that my bladder flow was just as good. So i made a bee line to the loo. Only to see a serpentine queue! i knew i would NEVER be able to hold that long. So i was advised to go to the other end of the pavilion! I (literally) had to hold on to dear life (and assets) till i crossed over to the other side. Only to find out that i cannot get into the loo meant for the "other category". i had a Gold ticket. So I made a dash for the nearest tree (which meant dodging a few well meaning security guards as well) Finally, i managed to empty and "release" the pressure (but not before soiling my pants!).” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Hiring of Chief of Staff for Himself, Instead of Getting Salary, Candidate Will Have To Pay INR 20 Lakh As Donation For 1st Year.

Sheldon Aranjo’s Viral LinkedIn Post

(Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

In his concluding note, Sheldon urged event organisers to improve their arrangements, stating, “Please get your sh%t together before bringing down international artists and charging us money to be treated to your learning curve.” His LinkedIn post has gone viral, sparking a wider conversation about the lack of basic amenities at high-priced events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).