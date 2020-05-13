Bryan Adams Apologises For Racist Instagram Post, Says 'I Have Love For All People And My Thoughts Are With Everyone Dealing With This Pandemic' 

Bryan Adams (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Famed singer Bryan recently came under fire for making racist comments in his recent Instagram and Twitter post. The "Summer of '69" singer went into a social media rant on Tuesday, May 12 as he wrote about his cancelled show at the Royal Albert Hall. Sharing a clip of himself on Instagram singing his 1983 single "Cuts Like a Knife", Adams wrote, "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b***ards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than 'thanks a f***ing lot' is go vegan." These comments of Adams received a lot of flak from netizens who called it 'insensitive' and 'racist'. The singer has now shared an apology post about his rant. Bryan Adams Deletes 'Racist' Instagram Post Calling Out ‘Bat Eating’ Wet Markets Responsible for COVID-19 Post Outrage.

Taking to Instagram, Adams shared a new video clip of himself, singing "Into The Fire" and wrote, "Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world." Bryan Adams Thanks India With A 'Magical' Image of His Silhouette In The Middle of Dust And Smoke in Gurugram.

Check Out His Instagram Post Here:

Adams' comments about 'bat eating' people were particularly alarming given that a sharp rise has been observed in racial slurs being hurled at Asians and Asian Americans amid the pandemic situation. Fans were disappointed with Bryan Adams for sharing a post like that. A user commenting on his apology wrote, "Disappointed in your racist post yesterday. I was a fan of you since I lived in Calgary in the '80s. You let me down."