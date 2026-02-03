Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): There is good news for BTS fans as K-pop superstars are making their long-awaited return this March with a landmark global event.

Streaming live from Gwanghwamun in Seoul, this monumental performance celebrates the release of their highly anticipated new album, Arirang

Netflix, in collaboration with HYBE, has announced a comeback event for K-pop supergroup, featuring a live performance and a feature-length documentary slated for release in March 2026.

The comeback concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live| Arirang, will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21, broadcasting live from the historic Gwanghwamun area in Seoul, South Korea. The performance marks BTS's first global stage reunion following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DURl368ka3P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The live event celebrates the release of BTS's fifth studio album, Arirang, which explores the group's identity, roots and evolution. Netflix stated that the live concert will be the platform's first-ever globally livestreamed event broadcast from Korea.

Following the live performance, Netflix will premiere BTS: The Return, a feature-length documentary, on March 27, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen, the documentary offers behind-the-scenes access to the band's reunion and the making of their comeback album.

The film follows BTS as they reunite in Los Angeles to create new music after a period apart, reflecting on their journey from their 2013 debut to becoming global pop icons. The documentary captures moments of reflection, creative rediscovery and emotional growth as the group prepares for what is being described as one of the most significant comebacks in pop culture history.

After the album release, BTS will embark on the Arirang World Tour (2026-2027), spanning 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

BTS's new album Arirang is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. (ANI)

