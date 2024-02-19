Seoul [South Korea], February 19 (ANI): BTS' member J-Hope is all set to come up with a docuseries titled 'Hope On The Street'.

'Hope On The Street' is a 6-episode docuseries that highlights J-hope's story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way, read a statement.

The project will also feature songs from J-hope's special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

'Hope On The Street' will be out on Prime Video on March 28. Episodes will be released weekly every Thursday and Friday. (ANI)

