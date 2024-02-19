BTS' J-hope's documentary series, Hope On The Street, will exclusively premiere on Prime Video. Produced by BTS' label HYBE, the six-part series offers an intimate portrayal of J-hope aka Hobi's journey. The series will delve into J-hope's origin story and his love for dancing as he embarks on a new journey in the 12th year of his professional career. It will chronicle his return to his roots as a dancer and incorporate travel show elements. BTS’ J-Hope Rings in 30th Birthday With ‘Hope on the Street’ Documentary Teaser Drop! (Watch Video).

Hope On The Street To Release On March 28:

BTS' J-Hope Documentary 'Hope on the Street' to Release on Amazon Prime Video https://t.co/4y7jRJsrUF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2024

Watch Hope On The Street Teaser Here:

