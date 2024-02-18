Dear ARMYs, it's time to break out the confetti and dance moves because it's Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope's birthday bash! The world is excited as J-Hope's beloved ARMY celebrates his special day on January 18. Even though the best dancer of BTS is currently serving his mandatory military service, as the clock strikes midnight, ARMYs never fail to flood social media with birthday wishes and throw a virtual celebration hotter than J-Hope's dance floor! Get ready to groove and spread love because it's time to turn up the volume and make this day unforgettable! BTS’ J-Hope Gives ARMY an Update About His Promotion in Military Service, Shares New Pic On Weverse.

On his special day, we are here to share some fun facts you may not know about your favourite K-pop band member.

His Nickname:

His BTS bandmates lovingly call him Hobi, a cute abbreviation of both his stage name and his sunny personality. Fans affectionately refer to him as 'ARMY’s Hope' because, let's face it, he's the ray of sunshine we all need in our lives! But wait, there's more! With his killer dance moves and choreography skills, J-Hope also goes by the title 'Team Dance Leader' within the group. And let's not forget about his golden skills, earning him the nickname Golden Hyung. Plus, everyone adores calling him Seokie because who wouldn't want to shower him with even more love? J-Hope truly is a man of many names, but to us, he'll always be our dancing, golden-hearted Hobi!

J-Hope and Embarrassing Moment! Seriously??

Can you guess the most embarrassing moment in J-Hope's life? Nope, it wasn't a performance mishap or a wardrobe malfunction—it all went down in a lift! During the first episode of BTS Rookie King, a prank was set up with a hidden camera inside the lift. Each member had to show their talents, unaware it was a setup. But things took a hilarious turn when the lift stopped, and a stunning woman entered. The members froze, but J-Hope took it to the next level, doing his fly dance and lying on the ground like an eagle! Despite feeling mortified, he couldn't help but laugh later on. Just imagine, even our sunshine J-Hope had his moments of blushing beet red! BTS' J-Hope's Conversation With His Parents About Jungkook and Jimin Will Melt Your Heart!.

No Piercing, Not At All:

J-Hope is the only member of BTS who doesn't have his ears pierced? It's true! This might come as a surprise to many fans, especially considering that in the past, he's been spotted rocking some stylish earrings. However, those were actually ear cuffs and clip-ons, not the real deal piercings. J-Hope sure knows how to keep us on our toes when it comes to his fashion choices!

He Is the Reason Why "Jimin Got No Jams"

If you're not part of the ARMY, you're missing out on BTS's classic line: "Jimin, you got no jams." From day one, Jimin was supposed to be packed with fun! Always causing chaos with V and pulling pranks on the older members, he's not just a hilarious prankster; Jimin's also a top-notch vocalist and dancer who's all about taking care of his mates, especially Jungkook. But all the jam-filled antics came to a halt in Los Angeles when J-Hope uncovered the truth: Jimin was truly jam-less. It all started on a plane when Hobi, struggling with English, turned to Jimin for help. At first, Jimin's smooth with the language, but when Hobi asks why he's smiling Jimin's brain stalls. Unable to answer, Hobi declares, "Jimin is very no fun!" Then RM drops the bomb: "Jimin, you got no jams." And just like that, BTS history was made. Who knew a simple wordplay in Korean could turn into such a legendary diss? BTS’ Jung Hoseok aka Jhope Shows Off His Creepy and Punky Side for New Single ‘More’ Concept Photos (View Pics).

The VHope Couple...

In 2013, the VHope love story kicked off hilariously during BTS's rookie days. Playing Unlucky King on Rookie King's Chuseok special, J-Hope and V were tasked with re-enacting a kiss scene from A Frozen Flower. J-Hope, as Joo Jin-mo, was all in, while poor V, as Jo In-sung, looked more like he was carrying the weight of the world! Fast forward to a year later, during a game of Dangyunhaji, where V and J-Hope faced off with memories of their infamous kiss. J-Hope's wild story snagged him the win, sealing the deal on VHope's quirky and unforgettable beginnings!

He always brings laughter and joy to the other members, which makes his stage name perfect. On his birthday, let's wish the sunshine of ARMYs, aka J-Hope, aka Hobi, a day filled with happiness and love! Happy Birthday Sunshine!!! 생일 축하 Jhope.

