Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Coldplay's final gig of India tour in Ahmedabad will always remain etched in the hearts of the crowd as they not only witnessed a mesmerising performance from the band but also saw the presence of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the jam-packed stadium.

On Tuesday, Bumrah shared a video showcasing the fun moments he spent with his family members at Coldplay's concert.

Also Read | 'Deva': Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde Promote Their Movie in Style at Delhi's Sharda University (Watch Videos).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFXl1EZIEZN/?hl=en

"This was an experience of a lifetime. Thank you for all the love @coldplay and congratulations on the super successful shows in India. We'll see you soon," he captioned the post.

Also Read | 'Melo Movie': Choi Woo-Shik and Park Bo-Young's Netflix Drama Is All About Rekindled Love and Second Chances - Here's Why It's the Perfect Valentine's Day Watch!.

In the clip, Bumrah can be seen sharing smiles with his wife and mother. He could also be seen interacting with the band backstage.

On January 26, Bumrah stole the spotlight when Coldplay paid a special tribute to him by dedicating a song to him during the concert.

"O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin said.

Chris also played a clip of Bumrah, where the Indian fast bowler was demolishing the batters with his sheer class and pace. Coldplay also displayed Bumrah's signed Test jersey on the stage.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the vast potential of India's concert economy, citing the success of recent high-profile concerts like Coldplay's shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Modi highlighted the opportunity to further boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance the global identity of India's creative sector.

He noted that India's rich cultural heritage, large youth population, and growing demand for live events make it an attractive destination for concerts. The recent Coldplay concerts, which were sold out, demonstrate the immense scope for live concerts in India.

"In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in recent days. This is proof of how much scope live concerts have in India," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)