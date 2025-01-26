Coldplay's Republic Day performance in Ahmedabad on January 26, is a total treat for fans during their last show In India! As Chris Martin and the band belted their hits, the crowd was clearly in for a memorable night. After an emotional rendition of Everglow, Chris surprised everyone by singing Vande Mataram. The audience went wild, with the powerful patriotism of the song blending perfectly with Coldplay's enchanting sound. The energy in the air was electric, as the stadium was filled with love for both the band and the country. It was a celebration like no other, one fans will surely never forget! Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Chris Martin Performs ‘Vande Mataram’ for Fans at Final India Show at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

Chris Martin Brings Patriotic Vibes to Coldplay’s Final Show in India, Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ for Ahmedabad Crowd

