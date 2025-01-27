Coldplay performed their second concert in Ahmedabad yesterday (January 26) as a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. A video shared by a fan from the Narendra Modi Stadium captures the band's frontman, Chris Martin's father, Anthony Martin, vibing and enjoying his son's music at the show. The video shared online shows Anthony proudly watching concertgoers singing along to "Viva La Vida" and "Hymn for the Weekend." He was also seen recording his son performing for the massive crowd at the venue. Anthony Martin earlier grabbed headlines after the singer gave a shoutout to him during Coldplay's Abu Dhabi concert. Jasprit Bumrah Attends Coldplay Concert in Ahmedabad; Lead Singer Chris Martin Calls Indian Cricketer 'My Beautiful Brother', Sings Special Song for Him (Watch Video).

Chris Martin’s Dad Anthony Martin at Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert

