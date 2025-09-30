Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris is all set to perform in India.

This November, he will make his India debut with a two-city tour. He tour will kick-off in Mumbai on November 8th, 2025 and head to Bengaluru on November 9th, 2025.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, in a press note said, "India's live entertainment industry is entering a new era and moments like these define that trajectory. Calvin Harris's debut is a cultural milestone that reflects the country's growing presence on the global music map and a landmark moment for fans who have waited years to see him live. With the expertise of global large-scale events combined with deep local insights, we are committed to crafting experiences that truly resonate and this tour will be no exception."

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Electronic music has always had a special resonance with Indian fans and Calvin Harris's first-ever and much-awaited shows here are the culmination of that growing energy. To finally give fans this experience is incredibly exciting. By bringing world-renowned artists like Calvin, we're positioning India as a vital destination on the global EDM touring map. With our expertise in building cutting-edge dance music experiences, these nights will match the scale and intensity of the world's greatest stages, right here in India."

Calvin Harris stands as a defining figure in modern dance music, with over 35 billion combined audio and video streams. Known for era-defining hits like 'We Found Love', 'One Kiss' and 'Summer', he has shaped electronic music over the past decade, collaborating with icons including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding. (ANI)

