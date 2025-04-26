Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): After Katy Perry revealed her Lifetimes Tour setlist during her highly publicised 'Blue Origin' space flight earlier this month, Camila Cabello took to social media to make a hilarious jibe at her while promoting her upcoming tour, 'The Yours C Tour', reported People.

As reported by People, pop singer Camila Cabello shared a video on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok in which she was seen holding a poster of her upcoming tour.

Also Read | 'Andaz Apna Apna' Re-Release: Juhi Chawla Recalls Being 'Thrilled' About Her Cameo in Aamir Khan-Salman Khan Film, Says 'Haila! Juhi Chawla' Made Her Famous.

She took a hilarious dig at Katy Perry's historic space tour and wrote, "Didn't have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates, so I made this TikTok instead," wrote the "I Luv It" singer as quoted by People.

In the caption of the video, soundtracked by Perry's "E.T.," Cabello tagged the pop superstar and wrote, "hehehe ily."

Also Read | 'Thudarum' Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy's Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

'The Yours, C Tour' will launch with a performance at Starlite Occident Festival in Spain on June 21.

It will be followed by her shows throughout Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

The run of shows marks Cabello's first concert tour in over seven years and arrives after the release of her fourth album, C, XOXO, last year, reported People magazine.

It includes singles 'I Luv It', 'He Knows' and 'Hot Uptown.'

Earlier this month, Katy Perry, along with Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, travelled to space.

The crew, who were in space for approximately four minutes, travelled to the Karman line (the spot separating Earth's atmosphere and space) 62 miles above the planet.

When they reached the ground, both Katy and Gayle immediately kissed the ground, grateful for their return. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)