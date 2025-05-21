New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a traditional look for her 2025 Cannes Film Festival debut, gracing the red carpet in an elegant ivory handloom Banarasi saree.

The actor, who has been a regular at Cannes for the past 20 years, made an appearance at the film gala ahead of the premiere of filmmaker Oliver Hermanus' historical drama "The History of Sound", starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor.

Aishwarya looked resplendent in the embroidered ivory saree with a long 'pallu' and a flowing lace train, which was designed by ace couturier Manish Malhotra.

She completed her look with a layered ruby necklace, also by Malhotra's label, and vermillion in her hair parting.

"The OG Indian Queen of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb embraces Classic White Handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory Handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from @manishmalhotrajewellery," the designer wrote on his Instagram page.

Videos circulating on social media showed the 51-year-old actor smiling warmly and waving as she greeted fans on the red carpet.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is witnessing a significant Indian presence this year with filmmaker Payal Kapadia being part of the main competition jury.

Bollywood icons Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the world premiere of the newly restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic "Aranyer Din Ratri"

On Wednesday, director Neeraj Ghaywan presented his film "Homebound" at the film gala under the Un Certain Regard segment. He was accompanied by actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as well as producer Karan Johar.

