Mumbai, May 20: Celebrated Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao has been named to the international jury of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). The appointment marks another milestone in Rao’s acclaimed career as a director, producer, and writer.

Rao, whose recent film "Laapataa Ladies" (Lost Ladies) was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, will join a distinguished panel of global cinema voices led by Italian director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore, best known for the Oscar-winning "Cinema Paradiso". Zee Cine Awards 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Is a Beauty in Black as She Gets Back on the Red Carpet.

The jury includes a diverse lineup of celebrated film professionals: Argentine filmmaker Iván Fund; Chinese actor and director Huang Bo; Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos; Chinese director and documentary filmmaker Yang Lina; and acclaimed Chinese actress Yong Mei.

Rao expressed her gratitude and excitement about joining the jury, stating, “It’s an honor to be part of a festival that champions international cinema and storytelling. I look forward to experiencing the wide range of voices and perspectives on screen, and to engaging with my fellow jurors from around the world.” ‘A Night in Sicily’: Priyanka Chopra Shines in Beige Dior Gown and Diamond Serpenti Necklace, Enjoys Glamorous Night at Bvlgari’s Sicily Gala.

The 27th edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival will take place from June 13 to June 22, in Shanghai, China. The festival serves as a significant platform for cultural exchange and cinematic excellence, spotlighting both emerging talents and established auteurs from across the globe.

Kiran Rao’s "Laapataa Ladies", produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Pictures, received widespread critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal and poignant storytelling, combining humor, empathy, and social insight.

The movie, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September 2023, after which it got a theatrical release on 1 March 2024. "Laapataa Ladies" talks about two young newlywed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).