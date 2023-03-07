Cannes [France], March 7 (ANI): Spain has been named as the country of honour for the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film.

Spain is Marche's second country of honour, following India last year. The tribute is meant to spotlight a nation's film industry across the spectrum, from features and documentaries to animation and extended reality, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Spain's ministries of trade and investment and its Institute of Cinematography & Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) will work together with the Marche to highlight Spanish content and talent in Cannes this year. The umbrella promotional group Cinema from Spain will again be on-site to boost the presence of Spanish industry professionals.

Speaking about the same, Marche executive director Guillaume Esmiol said, "We are proud to have Spain as our country of honour for this special market edition. For my first year as the head of the Marche, I am particularly grateful and thrilled to build this 2023 edition with such a creative country. Spain will have a large presence in the Marche du Film's programs and is looking forward to sharing with the entire film professional community its impressive ambition to support international co-production and strengthen the role of Spain as a major audiovisual hub in Europe."

Spanish talent will be visible across all sections of the Marche this year, including the market's Producers Network, which brings together more than 400 producers from around the world each year for a series of meetings and events aimed at boosting networking and coproduction opportunities and the Goes to Cannes section which highlights next-generation filmmakers and presents original works-in-progress hand-selected by the Marche's partner festivals.

The 2023 Marche du Film will take place from May 16 to May 24 during the 76th Cannes International Film Festival. (ANI)

