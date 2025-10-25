New York [US], October 25 (ANI): Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen has tied the knot with music producer Cole M.G.N. (Cole Marsden Greif-Neill) in an intimate ceremony held at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City on October 4.

The 39-year-old singer, best known for her hit track "Call Me Maybe," shared glimpses of the special day with fans weeks after the wedding through her Instagram account.

She posted a series of photos capturing candid moments from the ceremony, including the couple laughing with guests, sharing a kiss, and dancing together. One of the pictures showed Carly and Cole enjoying dessert outside a shop, still dressed in their wedding attire.

Along with the picture, Jepsen wrote, "Husband. That feels good to say. New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life."

The couple's journey began during the making of Carly's 2023 album, 'The Loveliest Time', where Cole served as a music producer. Their professional collaboration gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Speaking to PEOPLE, Jepsen shared that they first met through her management team, and their bond strengthened naturally over time.

She also revealed that the song "So Right" from the album captured their "meet-cute." The track even opens with a short skit about whether it's a good idea for them to hang out after hours, something Carly said she suggested once they became close.

The singer announced her engagement to Cole in September 2024, sharing photos of her gold band and dark gemstone ring on social media, accompanied by the caption, "Very engaged over here." (ANI)

