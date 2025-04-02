Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Actress Carrie Coon could have reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe role in 'Avengers: Endgame', but declined to continue after the studio didn't offer her more money.

The White Lotus and Gilded Age star played the humanoid Proxima Midnight in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Although her character was set to return for Endgame, a dispute in pay made Coon exit the sequel, according to her husband Tracy Letts, reported Deadline.

'Avengers: Endgame' is a 2019 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin, as per the outlet.

"I believe [Marvel] went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one," Letts said on The Big Picture podcast. "And she said, 'Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?' And they said, 'No. We're not going to pay you any more money.'"

Letts continued, "She said, 'Wow, you're not going to pay me any more money, then I don't think I'm going to do it.' And they said, 'Well, you should feel yourself fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe.' So she declined."

Coon's husband shared that they "would've made a bigger deal out of this, but it would have involved us watching the movies and we weren't going to do that," adding that neither have watched the films since their release, reported Deadline. (ANI)

