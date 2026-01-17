New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has cancelled his official tour to Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum, which was scheduled from January 18, an official release said.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation.

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue", Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders.

As per a release, DK Shivakumar's visit to Davos has been cancelled due to his official engagements in New Delhi and Bangalore.

Shivakumar has a series of meetings with All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries regarding the Assam Assembly elections and is also spearheading a campaign against the Centre over MNREGA, which has led to a five-day special session of the Karnataka Assembly scheduled to begin from January 22, a release added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara today said that DK Shivakumar arrived in the national capital on the instructions of the AICC president and has been entrusted with responsibilities related to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara clarified that Shivakumar's visit to Delhi is purely organisational in nature and aimed at election-related discussions.

"He has gone to Delhi on the instructions of the AICC president. He has been given the responsibility for the Assam elections, and he has gone there for discussions related to that. Besides this, I am not aware of any other matter," Parameshwara said.

DK Shivakumar is scheduled to meet senior Congress leaders in Delhi, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, later on Saturday. (ANI)

