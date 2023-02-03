New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the two will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 in Rajasthan.

The latest buzz is that the couple has booked celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda for their mehendi ceremony. The couple will reportedly marry at the five-star Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5.

Also Read | Kokdu: Season Of Deity – Three Reasons We Are Excited About Episode 3 of Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang’s Series.

On Friday, Veena Nagda took to Instagram and dropped a post hinting that she is a part of Sidharth and Kiara's rumoured wedding.

She put on her Insta stories that she is off to #Rajasthan for a "big fat Indian #wedding". However, she did not disclose any details regarding the bride or groom.

Also Read | Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark.

Veena Nagda's post definitely left Sidharth and Kiara's fans excited.

A social media user commented, "Wow...can't wait to see Kiara at her mehendi."

"Veena Nagda's mehendi designs are the best," another one wrote.

Veena Nagda has closely worked with several Bollywood celebrities. Be it a wedding or a film, Veena Nagda is definitely the first choice of pretty much every celebrity. She is the only one who applied mehendi on Deepika Padukone's hands for her wedding. Katrina Kaif also got her wedding mehendi done by Veena Nagda. Now it's to see whether Kiara has chosen Veena Nagda for her mehendi.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)