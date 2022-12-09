Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): Canadian singer Celine Dion has revealed that she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that affects approximately one in a million people.

According to Fox News, an American news outlet, Celine took to her Instagram handle recently and posted a video message revealing the diagnosis of her disorder. The mother of three shared one pretaped video in English and one in French.

"As you know, I've always been an open book. And I wasn't ready to say anything before -- but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything that I've been going through," Celine said in the video.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer went on to reveal that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which she explained: "affects something like one in a million people."

As per Fox News, SPS is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord).

In the beginning, the muscles in the trunk of those who have this ailment stiffen, and with time, the legs and other body muscles also become stiff and rigid.

Celine said the disorder was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.

The singer explained that due to the effect on her ability to perform she was forced to once more postpone her planned 'Courage' tour, which had already been postponed three times.

As per Fox News, in January, she canceled the remaining North American shows from her 'Courage World Tour', citing a "recovery from recent health issues" as her reasoning. (ANI)

