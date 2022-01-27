New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Leaders of the five central Asian nations on Thursday invited Indian movie makers to explore picturesque locations in their countries for film shootings as they look forward to boost tourism across the region.

The offer to the Indian film industry was made during the India-Central Asia Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic.

"The Central Asian countries invited the Indian film industry to explore and use the picturesque countryside locations in their countries for film shootings," read the Delhi Declaration issued after the first India-Central Asia Summit that was held in virtual format on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Indian side also proposed to commission a dictionary of common words used in India and Central Asian countries, besides showcasing of a Buddhist exhibition in the five countries.

In a bid to forge deeper cultural relations, the sides give greater attention to hosting of film festivals, cooperation between museums, translation of literary works, digitisation of manuscripts, restoration work related to cultural heritage.

India shares age-old civilisational links with the five central Asian republics and the leaders laid special emphasis on promoting cultural cooperation for better appreciation of each other's culture.

The leaders stressed on the need to harnessing the tourism potential in their countries and underlined the need for increasing tourist arrivals, including for pilgrimage as well as historical and cultural tourism.

They also deliberated over creating tourism trails across the region, encouraging investments in tourism infrastructure and organising regular tourism conferences and seminars.

Samarkand in Uzbekistan is holding of the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization in 2023, the leaders noted.

Indian films and television serials have a huge fan following in the central Asian countries and have been dubbed in the local languages.

The leaders lauded the role played by the Indian cultural centres in strengthening the common bonds underpinning the cultural connect between India and Central Asian countries.

