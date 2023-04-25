Mumbai (Maharashtra ) [India], April 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is on a roll. After 'Pathaan', she is now all set to showcase her versatile acting skills in Homi Adajania's 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' series.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the project's trailer and it left netizens in awe of Dimple Kapadia's unique avatar.

Also Read | Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap Drops Intense First Poster of His Film With Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat Ahead Of Cannes 2023 Premiere (View Pic).

The trailer shows Dimple Kapadia's character Savitri running a drug cartel. She is supported by her equally fierce daughters-in-law and daughter, played by Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cram2oPunFQ/?hl=en

Also Read | Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Attend Baby Shower Hosted by Friends and Family with Sania Mirza, Allu Arjun, Kanika Kapoor in Attendance (View Pics).

The series also stars Naseerudin Shah, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others.

On playing the character of Savitri in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, Dimple Kapadia said, "I'll admit that Savitri's family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes. I did enjoy the action sequences - while I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw! The ferocity and drama will be very engaging for the audience. I suggest you buckle up for this roller coaster."

Homi Adajania, the director and creator of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', said, "Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is not for the faint-hearted. As you immerse in this saas-bahu household many skeletons tumble out of closets and mayhem reigns when these inimitable characters fight for power and protect what's rightfully theirs. The women in the show are spartans - you'd have to have a death-wish if you confronted them on any turf!"

Produced by Maddock Films, Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)