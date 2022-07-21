Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): Get ready to see fire and blood in Westeros this winter.

The first official trailer of 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' series will be out on HBO Max on August 21. The dramatisation of House Targaryen's turbulent history under King Viserys I's rule is depicted in the programme, which is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." Of course, the Iron Throne is the one objective that seems to be on the minds of all the characters.

Also Read | Nope Movie Review: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer's Film by Jordan Peele Is 'Ambitious and Hilarious Horror Story', Say Critics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgPb5U_laST/

According to Variety, 'House of the Dragon' is based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'.

Also Read | Scrooge - A Christmas Carol: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Luke Evans Join Voice Cast of Netflix's Special Animated Film.

The show will follow the Targaryen civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', which broke out between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father's passing. The conflict sets House Targaryen's most powerful dragons against other major houses in Westeros, including the Lannisters and Starks. Thanks to Daenerys Targaryen, it would be centuries before Westeros saw another dragon (Khaleesi).

Variety reports that the series stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Steve Toussaint will be playing 'The Sea Snake,' Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I.

Variety further reports that while there are other "Westeros-related series" in development, 'House of the Dragon' is the only confirmed 'Game of Thrones' spinoff show so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)