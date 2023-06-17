Los Angeles [US], June 16 (ANI): On the 10th birthday of her daughter North West, Kim Kardashian showered some motherly love on the little one.

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend," Kim wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CthtqYay_Zr/?hl=en

The post included two selfies of the mom and daughter duo at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In the first photo, Kardashian smiled at the camera while North posed next to her courtside. In the second snapshot, Kardashian and North made matching kissy faces.

"Thank you for making me a mommy," the reality TV star wrote. "I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

In an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast last month, Kardashian chatted about her parenting style and how she commemorates her kids' birthdays each year, People reported.

"Absolutely," she replied when asked if being the best mom was the hardest job to live up to. "And I'm very confident, so every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they're saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like."

"And it's so fun to see from the first year now, one of 'em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they'll appreciate this," Kardashian continued. "I know that they'll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they'll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they'll get it with me."

In addition to North, Kardashian shares her daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West.(ANI)

