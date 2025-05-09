Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda.

On Friday, Rashmika posted a candid picture of Vijay on Instagram where he can be seen in a heavy beard.

Calling him 'Vijju', she wrote, "I am super late yet again but happiesttttt birthday vijju...I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love joy health wealth peace and everything else, @thedeverakonda."

Vijay also reposted her Instagram Story and replied, "Cutest, May all your wishes and blessing come true!"

Allu Arjun also extended birthday greetings to Vijay with and adorable picture.

"Happy birthday my sweet brother," Allu Arjun wrote.

Vijay has gave his fans a return gift on his brother by treating his fans with a glimpse of his upcoming films 'VD 14' and the 'Kingdom'

Vijay took to Instagram Story and posted a poster of it.

The 'Kingodm' poster features handsome hunk while in the 'VD 14' poster, Vijay can be seen doing medidation, resembling a mysterious warrior, in a poster that hints at his character's mystique without revealing his face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in the film 'The Family Star' and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He was also featured alongside Radhika Madan in Jasleen Royal's song 'Sahiba'.

On the other hand, Rashmika was recently seen in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also marked the reunion of Salman Khan and Nadiadwala after their successful 2014 film Kick. Released in theaters on March 30, Sikandar didn't fare well at the box office. (ANI)

