Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): The makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' have locked September 28, 2023, as the film's release date.

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Prabhas took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"TheEraOfSalaarBegins. See you at the cinemas from 28.09.2023. #Salaar," he wrote.

'Salaar' is helmed by 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel.

The film is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The first installment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment. While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this.

Shruti Haasan is also a part of the movie, which will be out in India in 5 languages. The movie also has versatile actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, besides a superlative ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others in the key role.

If reports are to be believed, 'Salaar' has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping Rs 400+ crores. (ANI)

